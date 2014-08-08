FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO declares Ebola epidemic an international health emergency
August 8, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

WHO declares Ebola epidemic an international health emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - West Africa’s raging epidemic of Ebola virus is an “extraordinary event” and now constitutes an international health risk, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

The Geneva-based United Nations health agency said the possible consequences of further international spread of the outbreak, which has killed almost 1,000 people in four West African countries, are “particularly serious” in view of the virulence of the virus.

“A coordinated international response is deemed essential to stop and reverse the international spread of Ebola,” the WHO said in a statement after a two-day meeting of its emergency committee on Ebola.

