Plane carrying U.S. aid worker with Ebola leaves Liberia
#Healthcare
August 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Plane carrying U.S. aid worker with Ebola leaves Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A plane carrying one of two U.S. aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus has left Liberia for the United States, a spokesperson for the charity Samaritan’s Purse said on Saturday.

The plane was carrying Dr. Kent Brantly, the spokesperson said, but could not provide a time for its arrival in the United States. The second Samaritan’s Purse staff member, missionary Nancy Writebol, is due to be transported on a later flight, as the plane is only equipped to carry one patient at a time.

The charity said on Friday the medical evacuations should be completed by early next week. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
