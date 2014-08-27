FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France tells citizens, Air France to avoid Liberia, Sierra Leone over Ebola
#Healthcare
August 27, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

France tells citizens, Air France to avoid Liberia, Sierra Leone over Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The French government on Wednesday recommended its nationals avoid Sierra Leone and Liberia due to the risk associated with the Ebola virus and asked Air France-KLM to suspend flights to the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown.

The government said its decision was aimed at those people whos presence was not absolutely necessary, and was driven by “developments in the epidemic and the state of the health systems” in those two West African countries.

It said flights to Nigeria and Guinea need not be suspended.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday it had shut a laboratory in Sierra Leone and withdrawn staff from there after a health worker there was infected. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Andrew Callus; editing by Mark John)

