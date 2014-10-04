FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First French Ebola patient leaves hospital
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 4, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

First French Ebola patient leaves hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A volunteer nurse who was the first French national to contract Ebola has left hospital after being successfully treated for the disease, France’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The volunteer caught the disease while working for charity Medecins Sans Frontieres in Liberia and was evacuated to France last month.

The person was admitted to a military hospital just outside Paris and received an experimental treatment.

The worst outbreak on record of Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the World Health Organisation.

The United States is facing a first Ebola case after a man who travelled recently from Liberia to Texas was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.