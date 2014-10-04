First French Ebola patient leaves hospital

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A volunteer nurse who was the first French national to contract Ebola has left hospital after being successfully treated for the disease, France’s health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The volunteer caught the disease while working for charity Medecins Sans Frontieres in Liberia and was evacuated to France last month.

The person was admitted to a military hospital just outside Paris and received an experimental treatment.

The worst outbreak on record of Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the World Health Organisation.

The United States is facing a first Ebola case after a man who travelled recently from Liberia to Texas was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)