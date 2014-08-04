FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International institutions ready funds for Ebola-hit countries -officials
August 4, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

International institutions ready funds for Ebola-hit countries -officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - International financial institutions are preparing funding packages for Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, which have been hard hit by the spreading Ebola virus, the head of the African Development Bank and other bank officials said on Monday.

Donald Kaberuka, president of the African Development Bank, told Reuters his institution would immediately disburse a total of $50 million for the three countries.

The World Bank is set to announce funding later this week following approval by its board, bank officials said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott

