Germany urges its citizens to leave Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia over Ebola
August 13, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Germany urges its citizens to leave Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia over Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany has urged its nationals to leave Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone due to concern over the Ebola virus, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The government’s crisis management group met this morning to discuss West Africa and the Ebola virus. It decided to request all German citizens in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia to leave,” he said.

The request did not apply to medical workers or German diplomatic staff and embassies will remain open, he added.

The Ebola outbreak is the world’s largest and deadliest and the World Health Organisation last week declared it an international health emergency. So far, more than 1,000 people have died, the vast majority in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Madeline Chambers)

