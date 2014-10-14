U.N. medic dies of Ebola in German hospital

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.N. medical official who caught Ebola while working in Liberia has died in the German hospital where he was being treated, the clinic in Leipzig said on Tuesday.

“The patient sick with Ebola fever died during the night in St. Georg Clinic in Leipzig. Despite intensive medical measures and maximum efforts by the medical team, the 56-year-old U.N. employee succumbed to the serious infectious disease,” it said.

The medic, who has not been named, arrived last week and was the third Ebola patient to be treated in Germany. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)