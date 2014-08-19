Woman with Ebola-like symptoms taken to hospital in Berlin - media

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Emergency services in Berlin cordoned off a job centre and took a woman with Ebola-like symptoms including high fever to hospital, German media reported, citing ambulance workers.

There was no immediate official information on the woman’s identity or symptoms, nor on whether she had travelled from the epidemic area in West Africa. Reuters reporters on the scene said other people at the job-centre had been allowed to leave. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Andrew Heavens)