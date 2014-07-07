FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana testing U.S. citizen for Ebola - health ministry
#Healthcare
July 7, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana testing U.S. citizen for Ebola - health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 7 (Reuters) - Authorities in Ghana are testing a U.S. citizen for Ebola after he fell ill following a recent trip to Guinea and Sierra Leone, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

The Ministry of Health said the patient, who has not been named, is in quarantine at a clinic in Accra. A spokeswoman for the U.S. embassy in Ghana said it had been informed that a U.S. citizen was being tested but would not give any more details.

A previous suspected Ebola case in Ghana tested negative in April. Health officials have called for regional action to halt a disease that has spread across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing at least 467 since February. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis and Louise Ireland)

