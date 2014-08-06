FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece advises against non-essential travel to Ebola-hit countries
August 6, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Greece advises against non-essential travel to Ebola-hit countries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Greece advised its citizens on Wednesday against non-essential travel to Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria and said it would take extra measures at its entry ports following the world’s worst outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.

Almost 900 people in West Africa have been killed by Ebola and more than 1,600 infected since the virus started spreading in Guinea in February.

Greece, a major gateway into the European Union for migrants from Africa and Asia, said the number of migrants coming in from affected countries was tiny and that it did not face any issues at its detention centres.

Athens will implement “precautionary measures” at entry points to the country such as monitoring and isolation in case of fever, the health ministry said in a statement.

“Our country has a low level of risk in terms of the virus entering the country, but it is deemed appropriate to issue strict travel instructions to the public and to boost the level of preparedness at the entry gates to the country,” the ministry said.

The United States, Germany and France are among those who have warned travellers to cancel trips to the countries affected by the virus. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Susan Fenton)

