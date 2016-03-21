FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea says monitoring 816 Ebola contacts following flare-up
March 21, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Guinea says monitoring 816 Ebola contacts following flare-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, March 21 (Reuters) - Guinea’s Ebola coordination unit has traced an estimated 816 people who may have come into contact with victims of the disease or their corpses amid a recent flare-up in a village in the West African country’s southeast, a health official said on Monday.

“Since the start of the tracing on Saturday, we have traced 816 contacts in 107 families,” Fode Tass Sylla, spokesman for the coordination unit, said on state television. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by Joe Bavier, editing by G Crosse)

