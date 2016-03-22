FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifth person dies in Guinea Ebola flare-up - health official
March 22, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Fifth person dies in Guinea Ebola flare-up - health official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, March 22 (Reuters) - A fifth person has died of Ebola in southeast Guinea since March 17, a health official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The latest case was detected in Macenta prefecture, about 200 kilometers from the village of Korokpara where the four other recent Ebola-related deaths occurred, said Fode Sylla Tass, spokesman for National Coordination of the Fight against Ebola in Guinea.

The man, who has not been identified, had recently visited Korokpara, Tass said. (Reporting By Saliou Samb, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by John Stonestreet)

