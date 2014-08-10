FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patient in suspected Ebola case in Hong Kong tests negative
August 10, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Patient in suspected Ebola case in Hong Kong tests negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A patient being treated in a Hong Kong hospital in the city’s first suspected Ebola case has tested negative for the virus, Hong Kong’s health department said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old man had travelled to Hong Kong from Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The patient was put in isolation after going to a hospital earlier on Sunday as he developed diarrhoea and vomiting but no fever. He is currently in a stable condition, the health department said in a statement.

Hong Kong went on full alert for Ebola late in July.

Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Stephen Powell

