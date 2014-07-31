FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

WHO advises no flight restrictions, low risk from Ebola -IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 31 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is not recommending any travel restrictions or border closures due to the Ebola outbreak and there would be a low risk to other passengers if an Ebola patient flew, the airlines association IATA said on Thursday.

The International Air Transport Association issued the statement after several days of consultation with the WHO and the U.N. aviation agency ICAO, following the case of a man who died of Ebola after taking an international flight from Liberia to Nigeria with a stopover at Lomé. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

