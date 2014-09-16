FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebola vaccine trial finds 'no red flags': U.S. Senate testimony
September 16, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola vaccine trial finds 'no red flags': U.S. Senate testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A key safety trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline has injected 10 healthy volunteers since Sept. 2, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday, and so far “no red flags” indicating serious adverse reactions have been found.

An additional 10 volunteers will receive the vaccine in coming days.

The trial is being conducted at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Results are expected by the end of this year.

The vaccine does not contain the actual Ebola virus, but only one of its genes.

Researchers will determine not only whether the vaccine causes adverse reactions but also whether it triggers the production of antibodies against the deadly virus, which has killed more than 2,200 people in West Africa in the worst Ebola epidemic ever recorded. (Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Diane Craft)

