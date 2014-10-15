Dallas nurse with Ebola to be transferred to Atlanta hospital

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The second Dallas nurse to contract Ebola from the first person to be diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. will be transferred to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta today, Sylvia Burwell, secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

That nurse flew on a commercial airline flight the day before she began exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the briefing, and “should not have traveled on a commercial flight.” (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)