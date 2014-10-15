FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas nurse with Ebola to be transferred to Atlanta hospital
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 15, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas nurse with Ebola to be transferred to Atlanta hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The second Dallas nurse to contract Ebola from the first person to be diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. will be transferred to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta today, Sylvia Burwell, secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

That nurse flew on a commercial airline flight the day before she began exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the briefing, and “should not have traveled on a commercial flight.” (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.