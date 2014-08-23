FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone makes harbouring Ebola victims a crime
August 23, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leone makes harbouring Ebola victims a crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone’s parliament has made the harbouring of Ebola victims a crime drawing a two-year prison sentence in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the justice minister said on Saturday.

“The amendment is needed at this time taking into account the fact that when the 1960 ordinance was drafted and passed into law, a disease such as Ebola did not exist,” Justice Minister Frank Kargbo told Reuters. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

