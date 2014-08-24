Plane carrying Briton with Ebola leaves Sierra Leone for Britain

FREETOWN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Royal Air Force plane carrying a British citizen who contracted the deadly Ebola virus in Sierra Leone took off from the airport in the capital Freetown on Sunday bound for Britain, a Reuters witness said.

The Briton, believed to be a medical volunteer who had been working at an Ebola treatment site in the West African country, was brought by ambulance to the grey Boeing C-17 cargo plane. The flight took off at around 1250 GMT. (Reporting by Josephus Olu-Mammah; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Roche)