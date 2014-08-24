FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plane carrying Briton with Ebola leaves Sierra Leone for Britain
August 24, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Plane carrying Briton with Ebola leaves Sierra Leone for Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Royal Air Force plane carrying a British citizen who contracted the deadly Ebola virus in Sierra Leone took off from the airport in the capital Freetown on Sunday bound for Britain, a Reuters witness said.

The Briton, believed to be a medical volunteer who had been working at an Ebola treatment site in the West African country, was brought by ambulance to the grey Boeing C-17 cargo plane. The flight took off at around 1250 GMT. (Reporting by Josephus Olu-Mammah; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Roche)

