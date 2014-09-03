British Ebola patient discharged from hospital after ZMapp treatment

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A British man who contracted Ebola in West Africa has been discharged from hospital after being treated with the experimental ZMapp drug, the Royal Free Hospital in London said on Wednesday.

William Pooley, 29, was treated in a special isolation unit after contracting the disease when working as a volunteer nurse in Sierra Leone.

“Following 10 days of successful treatment in the high level isolation unit - the only one in the UK - Mr Pooley is being discharged from the Royal Free Hospital today,” the hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)