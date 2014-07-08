FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifty new Ebola cases and 25 deaths in West Africa - WHO
July 8, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Fifty new Ebola cases and 25 deaths in West Africa - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 8 (Reuters) - Fifty new cases of Ebola and 25 deaths have been reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea since July 3, as the deadly virus continues to spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the United Nations agency said that the latest figures from health ministries in the three countries showed a total of 844 cases including 518 deaths in the epidemic that began in February.

Guinea’s ministry reported two deaths since July 3, but no new cases in the past week, the WHO said, calling the situation in the affected region of West Africa a “mixed picture”. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)

