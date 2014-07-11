Ebola deaths surge in Sierra Leone and Liberia - WHO

GENEVA, July 11 (Reuters) - Ebola continues to rage in Sierra Leone, Liberia and to a lesser extent in Guinea, with a combined 44 new cases and 21 deaths between July 6-8, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

This brought the total in West Africa’s first outbreak of the deadly viral disease to 888 cases including 539 deaths since February, the United Nations agency said.

“The epidemic trend in Liberia and Sierra Leone remains precarious with high numbers of new cases and deaths being reported,” the WHO said. Just one confirmed new case had been reported during the past week in Guinea, where the WHO said it was closely monitoring the stiuation.