FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSF says will take six months to contain Ebola
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 15, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

MSF says will take six months to contain Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - It will take about six months to bring under control the Ebola epidemic in West Africa which feels like “wartime” and requires greater leadership from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the head of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday.

Joanne Liu, international president of MSF (Doctors Without Borders), told a news briefing in Geneva after a 10-day trip to the region: “If we don’t stabilise Liberia, we will never stabilise the region”.

“Over the next six months we should get the upper hand on the epidemic, this is my gut feeling,” she said, adding more experts were needed on the ground.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.