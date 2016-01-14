FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ebola transmission stamped out in W. Africa but vigilance needed - WHO
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 14, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ebola transmission stamped out in W. Africa but vigilance needed - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The last known chains of transmission in the Ebola virus in West Africa have been stamped out, but “more flare-ups” are expected, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, calling for continued strong surveillance.

The announcement by the U.N. health agency came 42 days, or two 21-day incubuation cyles of the virus, after the last confirmed patient in Liberia tested negative twice for the deadly disease that has killed more than 11,300 in two years.

Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone “remain at high risk of additional small outbreaks of Ebola”, it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.