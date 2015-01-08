FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says preparing $150 mln in aid to three main Ebola-hit nations
January 8, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says preparing $150 mln in aid to three main Ebola-hit nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is preparing $150 million in additional support to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, the Fund’s representative in Liberia told Reuters on Thursday.

“In Guinea and Sierra Leone, existing Fund financial programs are being augmented to provide more resources to these countries. In Liberia, a one-off disbursement under the Fund’s Rapid Credit Facility is being considered,” Charles Amo-Yartey told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

