RPT-Ireland testing deceased person recently in Africa for Ebola
#Healthcare
August 21, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Ireland testing deceased person recently in Africa for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ireland’s health service is carrying out tests on a suspected case of the Ebola virus in a deceased person who recently returned from Africa, the Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland said in a statement on Thursday.

“The public health department was made aware earlier today of the remains of an individual, discovered early this morning, who had recently travelled to one of the areas in Africa affected by the current Ebola virus disease outbreak,” the HSE said in a statement.

“Blood samples have been sent for laboratory testing to confirm whether or not this individual had contracted Ebola virus disease,” it said, adding that the risk of transmission of any disease is considered to be extremely low. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche)

