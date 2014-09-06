FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian hospitalized in Israel not sick with Ebola -official
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 6, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Nigerian hospitalized in Israel not sick with Ebola -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A Nigerian visitor who has been undergoing tests in an Israeli hospital after being admitted with a fever is not sick with Ebola, a hospital spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The Nigerian, a health worker in her native country, was hospitalized and put in isolation after arriving in Israel several days ago.

Nigeria is one of five West African countries affected by the virus which has killed more than 2,100 people since March.

A spokeswoman for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem said that after receiving her test results, the patient was being treated for a different illness.

“In coordination with the Health Ministry, the quarantine was lifted. There is no danger,” she said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.