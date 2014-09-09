FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Ebola case investigated in Italy
September 9, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Suspected Ebola case investigated in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian doctors are investigating a suspected Ebola patient in central Italy, the Health Ministry in Rome said on Tuesday.

The ministry gave no further details but the local Corriere Adriatico newspaper said the woman, a resident of the town of Civitanova Marche near Ancona, was around 40-years-old and had recently returned to Italy from Nigeria.

The hospital in Ancona where she has been transferred declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from regional health authorities.

If confirmed, the case would be first known instance of Ebola in Italy. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Valentina Consiglio; Editing by Alison Williams)

