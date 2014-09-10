FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected Ebola case in Italy is actually malaria - local govt
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 10, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Suspected Ebola case in Italy is actually malaria - local govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Doctors testing a woman suspected of being infected with Ebola in central Italy have found she is actually suffering from malaria, the regional government said on Wednesday.

The woman was hospitalised on Tuesday morning with symptoms suggesting the deadly haemorrhagic fever estimated by the World Health Organisation to have killed at least 2,296 people in this year’s outbreak, the worst in history.

The region of Marche said on its website the patient, a woman who had recently returned to Italy from Nigeria, remained in hospital receiving treatment for malaria, adding it would stay on high alert against the risk of the virus.

There have been no cases of Ebola confirmed in Italy. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.