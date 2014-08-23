Ivory Coast shuts borders with Liberia, Guinea over Ebola threat

ABIDJAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has closed its land borders with Ebola-affected West African neighbours Guinea and Liberia in an attempt to prevent the world’s deadliest outbreak of the virus from spreading to its territory, the government said.

“Faced with new outbreak sites and the reactivation of old sites ... the Ivorian government decides to close its land borders with sister republics Guinea and Liberia,” said a statement read on state-owned television late on Friday. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Holmes)