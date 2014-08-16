FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
-UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways to suspend flights to Freetown, Monrovia due to Ebola
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 16, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

-UPDATE 1-Kenya Airways to suspend flights to Freetown, Monrovia due to Ebola

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds number of flights, Ministry of Health)

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will suspend flights to Liberia’s capital Monrovia and Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown due to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the company said on Saturday.

The suspension of the flights will start at midnight on Tuesday Aug. 19, Kenya Airways said in a statement. The carrier, which is part-owned by Air France-KLM, flies a total of seven times a week to the two cities through Accra.

The company said it took the decision on the advice of Kenya’s Ministry of Health. The ministry earlier said four suspected cases of Ebola in Kenya had tested negative for the virus. Details of the nationalities of the four suspected cases were not immediately available.

Kenya Airways said all passengers booked on the suspended flights would get a full refund. The airline has been ferrying medical staff, supplies and equipment for management of the outbreak in some West African states.

Korean Airlines suspended its flights to Nairobi last week citing the risk of Ebola.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the death toll from the virus in West Africa had now risen to 1,145. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Erica Billingham and Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.