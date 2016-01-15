FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dead Sierra Leone patient tests positive for Ebola - spokesman
#Healthcare
January 15, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Dead Sierra Leone patient tests positive for Ebola - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A body has tested positive for Ebola in Sierra Leone, a spokesman for a government-run Ebola centre said, just hours after the World Health Organization said transmission of the virus in West Africa had ended.

Two swab tests carried out on the deceased person by British health organization Public Health England came back positive in the north of the country, the spokesman said late on Thursday.

The country had been declared free of the virus on Nov. 7.

Reporting By Umaru Fofana, Editing by Edward McAllister and Alison Williams

