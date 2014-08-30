FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Health workers strike at Sierra Leone Ebola hospital
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 30, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Health workers strike at Sierra Leone Ebola hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Health workers have gone on strike at a major Ebola treatment centre in Kenema, eastern Sierra Leone, over pay and poor working conditions, hospital staff told Reuters on Saturday.

“The workers decided to stop working because we have not been paid out allowances and we lack some tools,” said Ishmael Mehemoh, chief supervisor at the clinic.

Clothing to protect health workers being infected from the deadly virus is inadequate and there is only one broken stretcher which is used to carry both patients and corpses, he added. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.