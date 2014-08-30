Health workers strike at Sierra Leone Ebola hospital

FREETOWN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Health workers have gone on strike at a major Ebola treatment centre in Kenema, eastern Sierra Leone, over pay and poor working conditions, hospital staff told Reuters on Saturday.

“The workers decided to stop working because we have not been paid out allowances and we lack some tools,” said Ishmael Mehemoh, chief supervisor at the clinic.

Clothing to protect health workers being infected from the deadly virus is inadequate and there is only one broken stretcher which is used to carry both patients and corpses, he added.