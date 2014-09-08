FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to send military, humanitarian experts to fight Ebola
September 8, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Britain to send military, humanitarian experts to fight Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain will send military and humanitarian experts to Sierra Leone to set up a medical treatment centre to care for victims of the Ebola outbreak there, the British High Commission said on its Twitter feed on Monday.

The epidemic in West Africa - the worst in the disease’s history - has killed some 2,100 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Nigeria and has also spread to Senegal. The World Health Organization believes it will take six to nine months to contain. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

