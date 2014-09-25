FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone quarantines three more districts in fight against Ebola
September 25, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leone quarantines three more districts in fight against Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone has put three more districts under indefinite quarantine in a bid to fight Ebola, President Ernest Bai Koroma said in a statement, which means five of the country’s 14 districts have now been isolated.

The districts include Port Loko and Bombali in the north and Moyamba in the south, according to a statement Koroma gave late on Wednesday. They are home to some of the operations of iron ore miners London Mining and African Minerals.

The move follows a three-day countrywide lockdown at the weekend that Koroma said had been a success but exposed “areas of greater challenges”. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

