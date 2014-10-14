Police clash with residents in Sierra Leone over slow Ebola response

FREETOWN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone security forces on Tuesday clashed with angry residents of a densely populated neighbourhood in the capital Freetown who were protesting delays in removing the corpse of a suspected Ebola victim, witnesses said.

Security forces fired tear gas and rounds from AK-47 assault rifles to disperse the crowd that had barricaded the street in Aberdeen neighbourhood in protest, residents and video footage from Reuters television showed.

Residents said the body had been left unattended in the street for two days. The government of Sierra Leone was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Josephus Olu-Mammah; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)