Seventh Sierra Leone doctor killed by Ebola -source
#Healthcare
November 18, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Seventh Sierra Leone doctor killed by Ebola -source

FREETOWN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A Sierra Leonean doctor died of Ebola on Tuesday, a medical source said, bringing to seven the number of doctors that have been killed by the virus savaging the nation’s healthcare system.

“Dr Michael Kargbo died this afternoon,” a senior health worker at the Hastings Treatment Center in the outskirts of Freetown, told Reuters, asking not to be named. It was not clear how Kargbo was infected with Ebola as he was a dermatologist and not serving in a frontline Ebola treatment centre.

All seven Sierra Leonean doctors who have contracted Ebola have died. Kargbo’s death comes a day after Dr. Martin Salia died in the United States after being evacuated from Sierra Leone for treatment. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)

