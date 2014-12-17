Sierra Leone to start house-to-house searches for Ebola patients

FREETOWN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone will start house-to-house searches for Ebola patients on Wednesday and impose internal travel restrictions as part of a new push to combat the epidemic, President Ernest Bai Koroma said.

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the heart of the world’s worst recorded outbreak of Ebola. Rates of infection are rising fastest in Sierra Leone and the country has more than half of the 18,000 confirmed cases of the virus. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Umaru Fofana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)