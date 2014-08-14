FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Embassy dependents to leave Sierra Leone due to Ebola
#Healthcare
August 14, 2014

U.S. Embassy dependents to leave Sierra Leone due to Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it had ordered family members at the U.S. Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone to depart because of limitations on regular medical care as a result of the Ebola outbreak.

“The Embassy recommended this step out of an abundance of caution, following the determination by the Department’s Medical Office that there is a lack of options for routine health care services at major medical facilities due to the Ebola outbreak,” the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)

