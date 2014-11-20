FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberia's economy will shrink this year due to Ebola - FinMin
November 20, 2014

Liberia's economy will shrink this year due to Ebola - FinMin

ABIDJAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Liberia, the West African nation hardest hit by Ebola, will see its economy shrink by 0.4 percent this year due to the outbreak of the lethal fever, and 2015 could be even worse, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

“The impressive real GDP growth rate that Liberia sustained over the last few years, which was approaching nine percent just one year ago, has now dipped into negative territory, signifying the shrinking of our economy,” Amara Konneh told journalists. (Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Lewis/Mark Heinrich)

