Last four Ebola cases in Liberia discharged from clinic

MONROVIA, July 20 (Reuters) - The last four cases of Ebola in Liberia were discharged from a treatment clinic in the capital Monrovia on Monday, meaning there were no more confirmed carriers of the deadly virus in the West African country.

The four men, released from the ELWA treatment unit to cheers and applause, were part of an outbreak of the virus in Margibi County just outside Monrovia discovered in late June. Two other confirmed cases have since died.

More than 11,200 people have died from Ebola since an epidemic broke out in December 2013 in neighbouring Guinea. Liberia was declared Ebola-free on May 9 but reported a new case nearly two months later. The outbreak is also still active in Sierra Leone and Guinea. (Reporting by James Giahyue; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge)