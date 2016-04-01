FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberia records new Ebola death, months after end of its outbreak
April 1, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Liberia records new Ebola death, months after end of its outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, April 1 (Reuters) - A woman has died of Ebola in Liberia, months after the West African nation was declared free of the deadly virus and weeks after neighbouring Guinea also recorded a new flare-up, health officials said on Friday.

“A young lady in her early thirties died of Ebola yesterday at the Redemption Hospital,” a senior health ministry official said. A hospital worker also confirmed the woman had tested positive for the disease.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
