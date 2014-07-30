FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberia shuts schools, quarantines communities in bid to halt Ebola
#Healthcare
July 30, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia shuts schools, quarantines communities in bid to halt Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, July 30 (Reuters) - Liberia announced on Wednesday the closure of all schools across the country and the quarantine of a number of communities in a bid to halt the worst Ebola outbreak on record spreading across West Africa.

Security forces across the country have been ordered to enforce the new measures, part of a new action plan that included placing all non-essential government workers on 30-day compulsory leave.

As of July 23, Liberia had recorded 129 of the 672 deaths blamed on Ebola across Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, according figures released by the World Health Organisation. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

