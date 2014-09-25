CORRECTED-Ebola-hit Liberia secures food staples; growth outlook gloomy-minister

(Corrects minister’s first name)

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Liberia, the West African state hardest-hit by the worst Ebola outbreak in history, has secured imports of basic food staples until December, but the hit to its mining sector may tip the economy into recession next year, a minister said on Thursday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Axel Addy also urged foreign donors to do more - and more quickly - to help tackle the hemorrhagic fever epidemic which has killed almost 3,000 people since March this year, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.