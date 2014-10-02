FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberia says could prosecute U.S. Ebola patient for false declaration
October 2, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia says could prosecute U.S. Ebola patient for false declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Liberia could prosecute a man who has been diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States for making a false declaration on his travel document, the head of the West African nation’s airport authority said on Thursday.

Binyah Kesselly said the patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, who arrived in the United States on Sept. 20, was asked in a questionnaire if he had come in contact with any Ebola victim or was showing symptoms of the disease.

“To all of these questions, Mr. Duncan answered ‘no’,” Kesselly said. “I raised the question with the justice minister if we can prosecute people for knowingly making false declaration on forms where you willingly, knowingly and mortally put people’s lives at risk...She is of the opinion that we can.” (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis and Daniel Flynn)

