FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberia president says will not extend state of emergency over Ebola
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia president says will not extend state of emergency over Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Thursday she would not seek an extension to a state of emergency imposed in August over the outbreak of Ebola that has killed at least 2,836 people in the country.

The announcement in an address on state radio is a sign of progress in the fight against the disease, which has hit Liberia harder than Guinea or Sierra Leone, the two other countries at the centre of the worst outbreak on record.

Sirleaf’s announcement effectively ends the state of emergency, though a night curfew remains in force. (Reporting by James Giahyue; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.