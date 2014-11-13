Liberia president says will not extend state of emergency over Ebola

MONROVIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Thursday she would not seek an extension to a state of emergency imposed in August over the outbreak of Ebola that has killed at least 2,836 people in the country.

The announcement in an address on state radio is a sign of progress in the fight against the disease, which has hit Liberia harder than Guinea or Sierra Leone, the two other countries at the centre of the worst outbreak on record.

Sirleaf’s announcement effectively ends the state of emergency, though a night curfew remains in force. (Reporting by James Giahyue; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)