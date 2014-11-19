FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberia has upper hand over Ebola but support must continue -president
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 19, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia has upper hand over Ebola but support must continue -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Liberia’s President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Wednesday that her government has the upper hand in the fight against Ebola, but warned international partners against complacency or any reduction in their support.

Liberia’s death toll from the worst Ebola outbreak on record is higher than any other country at over 2,800. But the World Health Organization said last week that the number of new cases there is beginning to slow, and Liberia is not extending its state of emergency imposed to fight the disease.

“The sustaining of anti-Ebola measures over the last two months has meant that in Liberia we now have the upper hand,” Sirleaf said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“But our government remains concerned that progress in this battle will lead to complacency on the part of the international community,” she added. “We must not interpret gains as an outright victory - nothing could be more dangerous.” (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Lewis and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.