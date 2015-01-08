FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberia lifts ban on soccer matches as Ebola threat recedes
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Liberia lifts ban on soccer matches as Ebola threat recedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Liberian Football Association lifted a seven-month ban on soccer matches on Thursday, the latest in a series of public health measures to be relaxed as the West African nation turns a corner in its fight against Ebola.

Liberia banned all domestic and community matches last June to try to limit the spread of the highly contagious Ebola virus, which has killed more than 3,400 Liberians.

Transmission of the virus peaked in Liberia around September but has since slowed, and the government has begun to draw down the public health measures put in place to stop its spread. Schools will reopen in February.

In all, more than 8,200 people have died in the Ebola epidemic, most of them in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres has warned against the dangers of complacency in countries affected by Ebola as the rate of transmission ebbs. (Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Sam Wilkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.