Liberia's sole remaining known Ebola patient dies

MONROVIA, March 27 (Reuters) - A Liberian woman who was the country’s sole remaining known Ebola patient died on Friday at a treatment centre in the capital, said Francis Ketteh, acting head of the country’s Ebola response team.

The case was Liberia’s first in weeks and it set back efforts to halt a virus that has killed more than 10,000 people in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. Authorities say the woman may have contracted Ebola through sex with a survivor. (Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Grant McCool)