Liberian police fire tear gas to disperse protest over Ebola quarantine

MONROVIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Police in the Liberian capital Monrovia fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd agitating to leave a neighbourhood placed under quarantine because of the Ebola virus.
Witnesses said there were no injuries.
Liberian authorities introduced a nationwide curfew on Tuesday and put the neighbourhood - West Point - under quarantine. The rundown area has been hit by Ebola, which has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries.
Reporting by Alphonso Toweh and Clair MacDougall; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet