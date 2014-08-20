FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberian police fire tear gas to disperse protest over Ebola quarantine
#Healthcare
August 20, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Liberian police fire tear gas to disperse protest over Ebola quarantine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Police in the Liberian capital Monrovia fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse a stone-throwing crowd agitating to leave a neighbourhood placed under quarantine because of the Ebola virus.

Witnesses said there were no injuries.

Liberian authorities introduced a nationwide curfew on Tuesday and put the neighbourhood - West Point - under quarantine. The rundown area has been hit by Ebola, which has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries.

Reporting by Alphonso Toweh and Clair MacDougall; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet

