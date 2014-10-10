Unlikely Briton who died in Macedonia had Ebola - official

SKOPJE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Macedonia said on Friday there was only a “small probability” a Briton who died in Skopje on Thursday had the Ebola virus, according to an initial analysis.

“There is a small probability he had Ebola, but we have to wait for the full results,” Dr. Jovanka Kostovska of the ministry’s commission for infectious diseases told a news conference.

Kostovska said there were no other suspicious cases in Macedonia but that the hotel where the Briton had been staying remained sealed off. Blood and tissue samples have been sent to Frankfurt for testing. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by John Stonestreet)